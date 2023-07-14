See inside one of the Duluth Airshow’s eye-catching planes

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Minnesota’s biggest airshow is coming to Duluth this Saturday and Sunday, but before the aerobatic show kicks off, Northern News Now got to tag along for a ride in one of the show’s planes.

“You’re looking at a 1957 aircraft that was used for training, and then also as a utility aircraft for the military,” said Patrick Brown, the pilot of the T-34 airplane.

The T-34 aircraft’s bright yellow paint makes it one of the most eye-catching at the Duluth Airshow, but it’s the history of the plane that makes it all the more impressive.

The plane traveled around the world, teaching pilots how to fly until it was demilitarized and ended up in Brown’s possession around 10 years ago.

“This airplane is technically an artifact,” said Brown. “This airplane has also been horrendously modified from the original manufacturing specification.”

Although the plane is on static display for the show, Brown took it for a ride Friday.

Before he could take to the sky, he strapped on a life vest and made a few safety checks.

It was then Brown raced down the runway at Monaco Air, shooting 5,000 feet over Lake Superior, up the North Shore, and over to Wisconsin.

“You experience the stability and the performance of the airplane,” said Brown.

When Brown’s flight came to an end, he moved his aircraft to its assigned spot where it will stay for the Duluth Air Show, much like many of the other pilots preparing to fly this weekend.

“This is an Extra-330SC,” said Britt Lincoln, a pilot flying in the Duluth Airshow. “It’s a single-place monoplane designed and built in Germany.”

Lincoln’s plane holds around 380 horsepower plus agility.

“If I’m full speed and I pull vertical, I can get about 2,500 to 3,000 feet down a vertical line before I run out of airspeed,” said Lincoln.

This plane is just one of the impressive aircraft ready to shoot through the sky over the weekend.

Click here for more information about the Duluth Airshow.

