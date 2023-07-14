Second whistleblower files lawsuit against Lake Superior College

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the second time this year, a worker connected to Lake Superior College has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the school.

The suit alleges retaliation against an employee who reported concerns about the handling of hazardous material on campus.

Vaughn Johnson, a general maintenance worker at LSC is filing this latest whistleblower suit.

Johnson claims he was reprimanded after informing school officials the ventilation systems at LSC’s downtown campus had not been maintained properly.

The ventilation system is tasked with filtering out hexavalent chromium from the school’s downtown campus. The hexavalent chromium is a by-product created during welding, which is one of the trades taught in that building.

Exposure to hexavalent chromium can cause major health problems including damage to kidneys and liver, it can also cause cancer.

According to the court filings, Johnson informed school officials the filtration system wasn’t being kept up and two employees tasked with working on it were not given proper personal protective equipment to do the job.

Johnson alleges LSC reprimanded him after he reported his concerns, citing he did not follow the proper chain of command.

His attorney Naomi Martin said providing safety for students and staff is at the heart of the lawsuit, but it’s not the only aspect.

“Along with the safety, it’s the conduct of the administrators too, to quiet those who raise concern. It is also very much part of this,” said Martin.

In addition to the reprimand, Johnson, who has been with LSC for 17 years, was removed from the school’s safety committee.

Back in March, another LSC worker, Miles Lunak filed a similar lawsuit against the school regarding hexavalent chromium at the school’s downtown location. Martin is representing him as well is his lawsuit.

Lunak served as the Dean of Business and Industry.

After he raised concerns about hexavalent chromium, Lunak alleges LSC prohibited him from school property, and threatened him with criminal prosecution. He claims he was terminated shortly after that.

We reached out to Lake Superior College about these allegations and school officials said safety for staff and students is very important to them.

“Lake Superior College takes the health and safety of our students and employees very seriously. It is a top priority for us to address safety concerns when they are brought to us,” said David Kline, Vice President of Advancement & External Relations for LSC.

According to Kline, the school has always exceeded OSHA standards and claims this latest lawsuit won’t hold up in court.

“We feel again that we’re confident the case does not have merit, and we’ll be able to discuss that further in the courtroom,” Kline said.

