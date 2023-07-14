Rescue Squad Honors the Life and Legacy of Matriarch Deb Slatten

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the first time, since the passing of Deb Slatten with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, the team is without their matriarch at the table.

“Every call, we would come back to this table here,” said Justin LeBlanc.

A table brings people together. But at this table, it was a person that had that effect.

“One thing she always told me is, in a group, if someone is standing alone, go stand with them,” recalled Rescue Squad member Kaitlin Johnson, “just make sure that everyone is welcomed and everyone has a place here.”

Every Thursday, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad gathers for their weekly meetings to discuss how they can improve response in the Northland. Members were brought to tears as they gathered around the table Slatten designed for the team, to share stories and memories of her. Slatten passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest on June 29 at the age of 63.

“She just loved serving people, that’s what it was all about,” said LeBlanc, who is the 1st Lieutenant of Operations with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.

Slatten, a 36-year veteran in law enforcement, dedicated her life to serving others. She started her career at the age of 15 with the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office as a clerk. She retired from law enforcement in 2014. She then joined the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, specializing in Incident Command.

“In every sense of the word, she was a mom to me,” said Rescue Squad Member Alex Rice.

A mother to the more than 95 volunteer members and a wife to the captain. Slatten and her husband, Rick, created a culture of inclusivity, acceptance, and family.

“They had several adopted children on the rescue squad,” chuckled Dewey Johnson, “they became the pseudo parents.” Johnson is the Emergency Operations Manager for St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our meetings are at 7 o’clock on Thursdays and are typically done by 9 or 10 and we would sit here and talk for hours,” said Rice. “One night, after the meeting and Rick and Deb were here and it was so beautiful to watch them talk, they just had a glimmer in their eye the whole time they were talking about everything they had done in their careers, and we sat here until 7 o’clock the next morning.”

“She was such a huge asset to this organization, she literally had some part of every piece of this building and every piece of our equipment,” said LeBlanc.

From the office spaces she designed, to sewing logos onto the uniforms, to showcasing her squad in photographs down the hallways, Slatten left her mark everywhere and with everyone.

“Everywhere you look, you will see Deb, on the fridge you will see pictures that she made,” said Kaitlin through tears. “One of my first projects with Deb was this whole counter, there used to be nothing here, so she created this so we can actually use this building and this space.”

“I think Deb created the culture that everyone is welcomed here no matter how old or how young, the biggest thing is that no one gets left behind,” said LeBlanc.

Slatten paved the way for women too, becoming a trailblazer in law enforcement as the first female patrol officer, criminal investigator, and sergeant in Duluth.

“It wasn’t easy for females to come into law enforcement, she dealt with a lot of disrespect,” recalled Dewey. He and Slatten also worked together at the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s hard, it’s impossible to quantify the impact she had on St. Louis County,” said Rice.

That’s why St. Louis County, responded to her final call.

Over the radio, her final 10-7 call, “We know that Deb Slatten has responded to her final call.”

As a final thank you, more than 600 people and dozens of agencies lined the streets to honor her life and her lasting legacy.

“Deb has now become a guardian and will watch all responders as they serve,” the radio call said.

Every time the rescue squad gathers around her table, they know their guardian will be right there beside them.

“We owe it to Deb to keep that culture here and keep people thriving,” said LeBlanc.

“77-01/51-82 has completed her final 10-7, rest easy, we’ll take it from here.”

