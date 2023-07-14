Prentice Park: Ashland’s best birding

ASHLAND, WI. (Northern News Now) - Ashland is known as a city of parks, and one of its biggest is Prentice Park.

The park is made up of 100 acres on the western edge of Ashland and is the perfect place to bird watch.

Tim Oksiuta has been a birdfeeder for over 20 years.

He says the park has multiple types of habitat which makes it a really good birding area.

Oksiuta has personally seen more than 200 species of birds at Prentice Park.

“It’s a really great spot,” says Oksiuta. “We have one sort of rare bird that nests here, which is a Least Bittern.”

The Least Bittern is a very small heron.

Oksiuta says he feeds the birds just about every day.

The best thing about birding to him is being outside, and never knowing what you are going to see next.

Prentice Park also has multiple tenting and RV sites.

Officials say it’s one of the “jewels” of the city’s park system as it has multiple artesian wells, over two miles of ADA trail, a playground, pavilions, and easy access to Highway 2 and Lake Superior.

