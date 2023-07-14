OFF THE BEATEN PATH: Ashland’s hidden gems found just off Highway 2

ASHLAND, WI. (Northern News Now) - Thousands of vehicles make their way down Highway 2 each day. Most drivers know where they’re headed, but some may not know what they’re missing.

There are several hidden gems around town that would require getting off the main thoroughfare, according to Marry McPhetridge, executive director of the Ashland Chamber of Commerce.

Paul Brown and Marry McPhetridge at Ashland sign (Northern News Now)

One of those places is along Chequamegon Bay as you enter Ashland from the west on Highway 2. Maslowski Beach is the perfect place to swim, especially for families with youngsters, since the water is shallow here.

“Very shallow,” McPhetridge said. “Probably out, oh I’d say about a 100 yards.”

And while enjoying the bay water at the beach is seasonal, the artesian well here can be enjoyed all year long.

“It’s from the aquifer under Chequamegon Bay,” McPhetridge said.

In fact, there are several artesian wells around town that you can use to fill up your empty jugs.

Northern News Now's Paul Brown fills up water bottle at artesian well (Northern News Now)

Just across Highway 2 from Maslowski Beach is Prentice Park.

“It has showers, a pavilion, and there’s camping,” she said.

Prentice Park is also a bird lover’s paradise. The marsh and lagoon form the perfect draw for some of the 200 bird species you might come across.

“Sometimes you’ll find kayaks come through here,” McPhetridge said.

You can get a great view of the birds from the water, or simply walk along the adjacent boardwalk, which leads to the 10-mile loop Waterfront Trail that winds its way along Lake Superior’s shoreline and through downtown. It’s a great place to walk, run or bike.

Further down Highway 2 toward the center of town is the beautiful marina, where you’ll also find a pedestrian tunnel that leads back under the highway to the historic district. Within the tunnel are beautiful mosaics along the walls.

Pedestrian tunnel with mosaics in Ashland (Northern News Now)

“So these are all Ojibwe meanings, so you have sturgeon and then you have the Ojibwe way of saying it,” said McPhetridge as she pointed out one of many images.

And on each end of the tunnel are signs with clues for a fun scavenger hunt to find things that make up the mural.

Once you emerge from the tunnel, you’ll find Pearson Plaza, leading to the heart of downtown.

“This is all city hall now, and this brownstone was harvested out of Basswood Island,” said McPhetrige and she pointed out one of the several buildings throughout the historic district made up of the beautiful rock from one of the nearby Apostle Islands.

The historic district itself is a vibrant 8-block stretch, full of all sorts of businesses, from eateries to an old refurbished movie theater. It’s a great place to stroll and shop.

Murals along building walls (Northern News Now)

And while it’s hard to miss seeing one or two of them, if you have the time, check out the 21 murals around town, many representing the men and women, past and present, who have helped make this town special. This is, after all, “The Mural Capital of Wisconsin.”

So many hidden gems, all worth the slight detour off of Highway 2.

