Kayaking the Bayfield Peninsula: A glimpse into the past

ASHLAND, WI. (Northern News Now) - There are many things to do along the South Shore both on land and water.

Tourists and residents are able to tour the Meyers Beach sea caves by kayak, which thousands take each and every summer.

Northern News Now’s Peter Kvietkauskas hit the waters of Lake Superior to take that very tour guided by Madosin “Dawson” Barninghan with Meyers Beach Kayaking.

The journey started on a warm sunny June day at Meyers Beach with guide Madosin Barninghan, who is also better known as Dawson, with Meyers Beach kayaking.

Before they set off, Barningham provided some simple paddling techniques.

“A good rule of thumb is I like to look the center of the paddle here the shaft here put it on top of my head, and it’s going to look a little goofy, but I like to create a 90-degree angle with my wrist my elbow my shoulder... That is going to be your paddler’s box,” said Barningham.

Armed with the knowledge, they were ready to hit the water on the 2-and-a-half-mile journey to see the caves.

After a little bit of paddling, they were in view of the cliffs and the caves that thousands adventure to each year. Barningham noted how Lake Superior’s constant erosion is the reason we see the unique facade we all know and love today.

“Because now this is the result of the wind and the waves from the west coming from the west, all this might have looked different a thousand years ago,” Barningham explained.

Not long after, the group rounded the corner to the Cravas.

As they ventured, there we were surrounded by rock on all sides with green moss coming from that and rich emerald green water sloshing along the sides. Barningham explained that this was his favorite cliff of all.

“We’re able to go pretty deep back there, said Barningham. “Hopefully, you don’t have any claustrophobia yet.”

After taking in the sights and the natural beauty the group began to back out and turn around en route to the next stop: The Keyhole Arch.

Barningham explained that this is one of the most photographed spots on the tour and along the South Shore

Last, but certainly not least, Barningham brought the tour to The Cathedral with its high rock ceilings and crystal clear waters of Lake Superior.

“It really just makes you feel like you are deep inside the rocks here,” said Barningham.

With the awe of the cathedral behind them, they began the nearly 2.5-mile journey back to Meyers Beach.

Back on the shore, Barningham explained these tours are far from just a sightseeing trip for him.

He sees these as a way to connect with his ancestors and his heritage being a member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

“Being able to go out in a kayak is quite similar to a canoe like you said. My ancestry-- we built out birch bark canoes and we used those we utilized a lot of canoeing and just to kind of see what they were connected with... The boat, you, and the water. It is really humbling. A humbling experience... A really humbling experience. It’s at the grasp of your hands,” shared Barningham.

He said he also sees these tours as a way to connect others with his heritage and history and roots of the Bayfield Peninsula as a whole.

“It’s an honor to tell people a little bit about the Ojibways and Chippewa nation. Because like you said a lot of people do know. It is just good to learn those things... this history and really understand this Penniunsla and what it was built of really.”

Definitely an unforgettable tour.

