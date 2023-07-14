Historic Ashland bank safe celebrates 90 years of operation

The bank was built in 1933.
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHLAND, WI. (Northern News Now) - One of Ashland’s financial institutions is celebrating its 90th year and the community is always welcome to step inside to see a touch of local history.

Coming out of the Great Depression, several banks merged together.

It was at this time when Northern State Bank on Main Street was built in 1933.

The beautiful architecture inside reflects the era, including its massive safe.

In fact, John Beirl, Northern State Bank’s President, says in 2009, producers of the movie “Public Enemies,” featuring Johnny Depp as gangster John Dillinger, even considered it for a scene and toured the place.

“There are a few modern conveniences that I guess they didn’t like so we didn’t make the cut, but there were quite a few people that were anticipating Johnny Depp coming through our bank. Did he ever come into the bank? No, I don’t think so,” explains Beirl.

Even though the safe wasn’t immortalized on the big screen, it still has stood the test of time.

It is still a working safe and is very secure.

They set the dials on a timer on it every night and on weekends.

If by chance someone gets locked in, they’re stuck in the vault overnight or for the entire weekend if it’s a Friday.

However, they do have blankets, food, water, and other supplies just in case.

