FinnFest brings Nordic lifestyle to Duluth

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - FinnFest will be returning to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center for its annual five-day festival.

The festival runs from July 26-30.

The family-friendly event features aspects of Nordic life such as music, movies, a sauna, and even shopping at the “Tori” Finnish marketplace.

FinnFest participants can also enjoy workshops, seminars and tours.

Speakers for the event include Finland’s Ambassador to the U.S., Mikko Hautala.

For more information regarding tickets, registration, event schedules and more click here.

The Tori is free and open to the public.

