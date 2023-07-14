Duluth school board to consider adding referendum to November ballot

DULUTH, MN - The Duluth School Board is considering asking residents whether they’d be willing to raise taxes in order to support students in several different areas.

At a meeting on Tuesday, July 18, board members are expected to vote on whether to add a referendum question to the November ballot.

Superintendent John Magas says the extra money would help support students when COVID-19 related funding comes to an end soon.

“We have been able to bring student learning into the 21st Century with technology using temporary ESSER funding that ends after the 2023-2024 school year,” Magas said Friday. “We want to make sure we have the resources to continue with this vital work, as well as to significantly enhance programming to improve student outcomes for every student.”

In a statement, district spokespeople said they would be asking taxpayers for a “modest” investment; however, they did not share what kind of financial impact that could have on taxpayers or how much money the district is looking to collect.

If the school board approves adding the referendum question to the ballot, it’s expected there would be public meetings and discussions held before the community votes.

