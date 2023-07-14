FROM THE BIN TO BEAUTY: Washburn woodworker gets crafty with leftover wood

WASHBURN, WI. (Northern News Now) - A Northwoods woodworker is giving new life to pieces that most just throw away.

Adam Monat owns The Wood Bin in Washburn, a wood art store that opened in April.

The store gets its name from actual wood bins where manufacturers like the one Monat works at, throw away pallets of wood that aren’t needed in their plants anymore.

“I see the beauty that’s in the wood and I’d just hate to see it go to waste,” Monat said. “I had seen a lot of wood laying around within the shop, but I didn’t even know if they had a wood bin in at first.”

Much of the wood at the shop is sourced from what most people throw away.

It can go from being unclaimed to being turned into beautiful art.

Monat collects wood from his day job at a manufacturing plant and stores it in the shop’s basement.

While Monat said he may not be the craftiest woodworker, The Wood Bin currently hosts nine other Northland and Northwoods woodworkers.

His shop gives them a storefront to sell their creations.

Monat states having woodworkers from all across the Northland keeps his shop full.

“I’m a big proponent of local things, and, you know, supporting local people,” Monat said.

At the moment, there is only one woman woodworker featured at The Wood Bin, but Monat hopes to get more diverse woodworkers in to show that anyone can create wood art.

You can buy art at The Wood Bin located at 324 W Bayfield Street.

