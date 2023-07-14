Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief through administrative fixes

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona listens at left. The Biden administration has announced $39 billion in student debt relief.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration has announced $39 billion in student debt relief.

The Education Department announced 804,000 borrowers will have their student debt wiped away in the coming weeks due to administrative fixes that more accurately count qualified monthly payments.

There are currently several different kinds of income-driven repayment plans for borrowers with federal student loans.

The plans base payments on a borrower’s income and family size, regardless of their total outstanding debt.

After reaching a set forgiveness threshold of 20 or 25 years, a borrower’s remaining balance is then wiped away.

Student loan repayments resume in October after a yearslong pause during the pandemic.

The Supreme Court last month struck down Biden’s loan forgiveness program to provide millions of borrowers up to $20,000 in one-time federal student debt relief.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert James Cope
Iron Range man charged with shooting his brother
Generic Water
Fisherman who did not return home recovered from Leech Lake
MN Gov. Tim Walz (D) signs One Minnesota Budget on May 24
Walz Rebate Checks scheduled to go to Minnesotans this fall
Minnesota native returns home as history-making pilot for Blue Angels
Minnesota native returns home as history-making pilot for Blue Angels
St. Luke's and Aspirus Health
Nurse’s union first comment on proposed St. Luke’s merger

Latest News

FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
Arrest made in connection with Robert De Niro’s grandson’s death, reports say
India launched its third lunar mission on Friday, seeking to become the fourth country to...
Crowds cheer as India launches a lander and rover to explore the moon’s south pole
Peter Kvietkauskas kayaking in Meyers Beach sea caves
Kayaking the Bayfield Peninsula: A glimpse into the past
Aerial view of the proposed end of the Ashland Oredock park
Ashland fundraises to revamp Oredock
Ashland fundraises to revamp Oredock