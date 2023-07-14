Ashland fundraises to revamp Oredock

ASHLAND, WI. (Northern News Now) - Driving along Highway 2 through downtown Ashland, a noticeable concrete slab is set along Lake Superior.

It may not look like much now, but in its hay day, the Ashland Oredock was once a towering structure that held a piece of the city’s history, and heart.

“If you can imagine, it’s 66 ft. wide, 1,800 ft. long, and then it was 88 ft. high,” said Sara Hudson, Ashland’s Park and Recreation Director. “It was this enormous structure that struck out into Lake Superior.”

“It shipped all the iron ore from the Upper Peninsula, from northern Wisconsin, throughout the Great Lakes states, and around the world,” said Hudson.

Back in 1962, the once economic steadfast in Ashland made its shipment of iron ore, only to be demolished 51 years after with only the base remaining.

The old Ashland Oredock (Northern News Now)

Despite the absence of the massive structure, its connection to the community stayed.

“Ashland, our mascot the Dockers. It has been here and part of our history for a very long time,” said Hudson. “It was really important for the community to save something.”

And that’s exactly what the community did, raising around $2 million to bring the Oredock back to life.

With the communities efforts and other grant funding, the city is now in phase two of creating a new vision of the old Oredock: a park.

“Phase two is getting the walkway out to the end of the dock itself,” said Brant Kucera, Ashland’s city administrator. “So we are really creating that public access to the end of the structure.”

Ashland Oredock walkway (Northern News Now)

The Oredock now serves as a pier where hundreds of visitors, and community members alike, spend their day.

However, the city has a bigger vision in mind, creating a new development around the Oredock.

“When we develop the area, upland from the Oredock, is that it fits in with a neighborhood,” said Kucera. “Also providing housing diversity for what people are looking for, and that isn’t always a single-family home, it’s multifamily.”

The city working hard to bring the Oredock back to its former glory in a way that suits the city’s current economy.

The second phase of the Oredock renovation is expected to be done by this year.

City leaders hope to finish the whole project within the next five years.

Section of Ashland Oredock sculpture that reads "Ashland Oredock" (Northern News Now)

