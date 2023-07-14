Air quality issues through Saturday, rain possible Sunday

FRIDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING: A cold front will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening from west to east. No severe weather is expected, but a couple storms could produce small hail and wind gusts. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with a slight chance for rain overnight. Smoke from Alberta will reduce our air quality this afternoon through Saturday before improving into Sunday.

SATURDAY: The bulk of the day will be partly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 60s in northern MN to mid 70s to our south. A slight chance for light scattered rain showers returns by the afternoon and evening.

SUNDAY: Our chance for showers will go up as low pressure begins to depart the Northland. Highs reach the mid 60s to mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies and a 50% chance for scattered showers and rumbles of thunder. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with a lingering chance for showers.

MONDAY: Clouds will decrease throughout the day with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs reach the upper 60s to mid 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. A couple isolated upper 30s will also be possible.

