50 YEARS WITH FAMILY: Ashland clothing staple celebrates big birthday

ASHLAND, WI. (Northern News Now) - 50 years in business. That’s cause for celebration for the folks at a family-owned clothing and footwear store in downtown Ashland.

After opening its doors in 1973, Moores on Main has provided goods tailored to the wants and needs of the community for five decades.

Owner Steve Moore, along with his wife, Wendy, and two daughters, Becca and Miranda, are showing firsthand how special running a business with family can be for themselves and their customers.

“We pretty much know everyone who walks in the door. If you haven’t been here, you’re more than welcome to stop in and see what we’re all about,” said Steve.

Getting through all these years, including a pandemic, has made them so appreciative of those who help keep their doors open.

“I love being a part of this community... The community is a huge part of why we are here. If it isn’t for the local people, then small businesses like us don’t exist,” said Becca.

Steve’s late father, Donald, bought the former military surplus store all those years ago, and now the son is teaching his kids the same lessons he started learning 42 years ago.

“I was brought up in this store. Our kids were also brought up in this store... Even at a young age, the kids helped out.”

The family has also continued the traditions of giving back to the area, things like putting up flower baskets around town and taking care of the fountain park in the middle of town.

To celebrate Ashland Bay Days on Friday, you can find special sidewalk deals outside Moores on Main, located on the corner of Main Street W and Vaughn Avenue.

