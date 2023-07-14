50 YEARS WITH FAMILY: Ashland clothing staple celebrates big birthday

By Ryan Haff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, WI. (Northern News Now) - 50 years in business. That’s cause for celebration for the folks at a family-owned clothing and footwear store in downtown Ashland.

After opening its doors in 1973, Moores on Main has provided goods tailored to the wants and needs of the community for five decades.

Owner Steve Moore, along with his wife, Wendy, and two daughters, Becca and Miranda, are showing firsthand how special running a business with family can be for themselves and their customers.

“We pretty much know everyone who walks in the door. If you haven’t been here, you’re more than welcome to stop in and see what we’re all about,” said Steve.

Getting through all these years, including a pandemic, has made them so appreciative of those who help keep their doors open.

“I love being a part of this community... The community is a huge part of why we are here. If it isn’t for the local people, then small businesses like us don’t exist,” said Becca.

Steve’s late father, Donald, bought the former military surplus store all those years ago, and now the son is teaching his kids the same lessons he started learning 42 years ago.

“I was brought up in this store. Our kids were also brought up in this store... Even at a young age, the kids helped out.”

The family has also continued the traditions of giving back to the area, things like putting up flower baskets around town and taking care of the fountain park in the middle of town.

To celebrate Ashland Bay Days on Friday, you can find special sidewalk deals outside Moores on Main, located on the corner of Main Street W and Vaughn Avenue.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert James Cope
Iron Range man charged with shooting his brother
Generic Water
Fisherman who did not return home recovered from Leech Lake
MN Gov. Tim Walz (D) signs One Minnesota Budget on May 24
Walz Rebate Checks scheduled to go to Minnesotans this fall
Minnesota native returns home as history-making pilot for Blue Angels
Minnesota native returns home as history-making pilot for Blue Angels
Natalie Warren
Local figure skater to compete in national competition

Latest News

It was built in 1933.
Historic Ashland bank safe celebrates 90 years of operation
Paul Brown and Marry McPhetridge at Ashland sign
OFF THE BEATEN PATH: Ashland’s hidden gems found just off Highway 2
Peter Kvietkauskas kayaking in Meyers Beach sea caves
Kayaking tour of Chequamegon Bay showcases native heritage
Aerial view of the proposed end of the Ashland Oredock park
Ashland fundraises to revamp Oredock