Warm Friday, chances for showers linger into the weekend

NORTHERN NEWS NOW
NORTHERN NEWS NOW(NORTHERN NEWS NOW)
By Hunter McCullough
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING: A surface trough will continue to move through our region bringing an opportunity for showers and storms this afternoon and evening. A couple storms may become severe featuring large hail and strong winds mainly between 6 and 11pm. Lows will be in the 50s for most locations with partly cloudy skies.

NORTHERN NEWS NOW
NORTHERN NEWS NOW(NORTHERN NEWS NOW)

FRIDAY: The bulk of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs reaching the 70s to mid 80s. A chance for scattered storms moves in during the afternoon and evening hours, but no severe weather is expected at this time. A slight chance for overnight showers continues with lows in the 50s. Wildfire smoke from Alberta will cause air quality issues Friday through Saturday for a good chunk of our region.

NORTHERN NEWS NOW
NORTHERN NEWS NOW(NORTHERN NEWS NOW)
NORTHERN NEWS NOW
NORTHERN NEWS NOW(NORTHERN NEWS NOW)

SATURDAY: Highs reach the 70s to near 80 degrees with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Once again, a chance for scattered showers and weak thunderstorms returns for the afternoon and evening. Lows will be in the 50s.

SUNDAY: A better chance for showers arrives as low pressure will be almost over the Northland. A couple rumbles of thunder will also be possible. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

NORTHERN NEWS NOW
NORTHERN NEWS NOW(NORTHERN NEWS NOW)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN Gov. Tim Walz (D) signs One Minnesota Budget on May 24
Walz Rebate Checks scheduled to go to Minnesotans this fall
Robert James Cope
Iron Range man charged with shooting his brother
St. Luke's and Aspirus Health
St. Luke’s planning to partner with Aspirus Health
Generic Water
Fisherman who did not return home recovered from Leech Lake
Natalie Warren
Local figure skater to compete in national competition

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Isolated showers and storms possible today, Chance lingers through the week
JULY 12, PM WEATHER
Dayplanner
Scattered showers and storms through the weekend
First Alert Forecast
Dodging scattered showers and storms to round out the week