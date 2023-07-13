Warm Friday, chances for showers linger into the weekend

THURSDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING: A surface trough will continue to move through our region bringing an opportunity for showers and storms this afternoon and evening. A couple storms may become severe featuring large hail and strong winds mainly between 6 and 11pm. Lows will be in the 50s for most locations with partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: The bulk of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs reaching the 70s to mid 80s. A chance for scattered storms moves in during the afternoon and evening hours, but no severe weather is expected at this time. A slight chance for overnight showers continues with lows in the 50s. Wildfire smoke from Alberta will cause air quality issues Friday through Saturday for a good chunk of our region.

SATURDAY: Highs reach the 70s to near 80 degrees with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Once again, a chance for scattered showers and weak thunderstorms returns for the afternoon and evening. Lows will be in the 50s.

SUNDAY: A better chance for showers arrives as low pressure will be almost over the Northland. A couple rumbles of thunder will also be possible. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

