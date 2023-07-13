Volunteers needed for ‘Thomas and Friends’ visit to Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, MN. (Northern News Now) - All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends are coming to Two Harbors and could use your help.

Day Out With Thomas is going to be riding the North Shore Scenic Railroad on August 4-6 and 11-13.

In order to pull off the events during Thomas’ visit, organizers are offering a financial incentive to volunteers.

Organizations can sign up entire groups to volunteer and will receive compensation based on the time they give.

Groups can earn their organization $600 with a full day of work, and $400 for a half day.

Volunteers will also receive a t-shirt and water bottle.

Volunteers who help for a full day will be provided lunch as well.

Organizers say they need at least 30 people to volunteer each day.

