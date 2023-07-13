Team USA invites five Bulldogs to ‘National Festival’

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It may be the offseason for hockey in the Northland but a couple of UMD Bulldog women will be heading to a week-long festival in New York.

Current graduate student and forward Mannon McMahon will join her teammate, senior forward Clara Van Wieren, for the USA Hockey National Festival.

This year was McMahon’s first time being selected, while Van Wieren is participating for the second time.

The two forwards aren’t the only Bulldogs heading to the annual event, former standouts Gabbie Hughes, Maggie Flaherty, and two-time Olympian Maddie Rooney will be in attendance.

All five of the Bulldogs selected by USA Hockey are part of an original group of 77 athletes who will have the chance to qualify for the U.S. collegiate select team, which will be named at the end of the camp.

The camp begins on August 7 and players can expect to be named to the series roster by August 13, with the games being played August 16-19.

Players that make the roster will compete against Canada in a three-game series.

The camp is being held in Lake Placid, New York at the Herb Brooks Arena.

