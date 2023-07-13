Researchers warn of harmful algae blooms in Lake Superior

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As the summer continues to heat up, Lake Superior researchers are urging you to look out for algae blooms.

Harmful Algae Blooms (HABs) often grow in inland lakes due to their nutrients and warm waters.

According to the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR), HABs were first reported in Lake Superior in 2012 and have been reported most years since.

The majority of reported HABs have been small, isolated events, but they do have the potential to create toxins, which include; skin irritants, liver toxins, and neurotoxins.

To date, two local blooms have had detectable levels of toxins.

The first at Barker’s Island Beach in 2021 and another one at Wisconsin Point Beach last year.

Exposure to the toxins happens most commonly from swallowing water, but inhalation of the toxins may occur as well.

Researchers say some clues to look for include scum that looks like spilled latex paint, lots of small green or brownish dots in the water, and even dead fish.

If you think you have seen a bloom, notify the correct agency so that samples can be collected and analyzed.

A list of agencies is below.

MN Waters: algae.mpca@state.mn.us or call 651-757-2822 or 800-657-3864

WI Waters: dnrhabs@wisconsin.gov

MI Waters: AlgaeBloom@michigan.gov

Ontario Waters: call the Spill Action Center at 1-866-MOE-TIPS (663-8477)

