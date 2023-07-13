Nurse’s union first comment on proposed St. Luke’s merger

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Leaders for St. Luke’s Duluth and Aspirus Health announced Wednesday July 12 a letter of intent to partner with each other.

The next day the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) released it’s first statement on the proposition.

Larissa Hubbartt and Lorie Olesiak, Minnesota Nurses Association Chairs at St. Luke’s Duluth said in a joint statement, “Since it was founded more than a century ago, St. Luke’s Hospital has been grounded in the community, thanks to the care workers, support staff and other workers who show up every day to give the best care we can to everyone who walks through our doors.”

They continued, “While nurses have questions any time a hospital system grows larger, as we await further details on this planned partnership we are pleased to hear that executives at Aspirus Health have pledged to recognize our union and our contract. Whatever name is on the building, nurses will continue to fight for our patients at the bedside and in the community.”

MNA has more than 22,000 members in Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

