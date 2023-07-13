Minnesota native returns home as history-making pilot for Blue Angels

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - At the airshow this weekend, there will be some extra hometown pride pulling for one of the pilots.

The Blue Angels demonstration may be both a homecoming and a historic flight for a Minnesotan in the cockpit.

For Lieutenant Amanda Lee, the Duluth airshow is a journey of nostalgia.

Lee moved to Duluth to attend UMD in 2004, and enlisted with the Navy in 2007.

“I haven’t been back since. So it’s very nostalgic being back home,” said Lt. Amanda Lee, a pilot for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

Her path to the sky began on Minnesota soil with a childhood in Mounds View.

“I mean, I grew up here and it was you know, it kind of made me who I am,” said Lt. Lee.

Lee made history last year when she became the first female F-18 Flight Demonstration Pilot with the Blue Angels.

She hopes to inspire the next generation of aviators.

“It is not lost on me what seeing somebody like you, how inspirational that can be. So even just putting that idea in somebody’s head that maybe never was there before,” said Lt. Lee.

Though she may be the first woman to hold this particular position, she said many women have served with the Blues in various capacities.

Commanding Officer Alex Armatas said the purpose of the Blue Angels is to showcase the excellence of the U.S. military for Americans to see.

“Our job is to show the American public what their Navy Marine Corps can do,” said Cmdr. Armatas.

It’s no easy feat.

“We will get down to 12 to 18 inches apart for some of our most iconic maneuvers,” said Lt. Lee.

While the squadron dazzles the crowds below this weekend, many will be cheering extra loud for Lt. Lee.

“This is her home show, she is going to have a whole entourage here this weekend supporting her,” said Lindsay Kern, who handles community relations for the Duluth Airshow.

“I hope that I am doing Minnesota and the family an honor coming back to show them what we’ve done,” Lt. Lee said.

For more information about the Duluth Airshow, click here.

