Isolated showers and storms possible today, Chance lingers through the week

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today: For our Thursday we will see partly sunny skies overhead with a few more rays of sunshine towards the early afternoon. Again, there will be a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is an isolated threat of a severe storm or 2 across the far western portion of the area. Highs will be in the 70s with winds out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Friday: Friday we will see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies overhead. Again, there will be a chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds are out of the west between 5-15 MPH.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Saturday: Saturday we will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Keep an eye on the sky for any outdoor weekend plans because of the chance of scattered showers. Temperatures Saturday climb into the mid-70s. Winds are out of the west between 5-15 MPH.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN Gov. Tim Walz (D) signs One Minnesota Budget on May 24
Walz Rebate Checks scheduled to go to Minnesotans this fall
Robert James Cope
Iron Range man charged with shooting his brother
St. Luke's and Aspirus Health
St. Luke’s planning to partner with Aspirus Health
Generic Water
Fisherman who did not return home recovered from Leech Lake
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Prosecutors seek aggravated sentence against Adam Fravel

Latest News

JULY 12, PM WEATHER
Dayplanner
Scattered showers and storms through the weekend
First Alert Forecast
Dodging scattered showers and storms to round out the week
JULY 11, PM WEATHER