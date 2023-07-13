Isolated showers and storms possible today, Chance lingers through the week

Today: For our Thursday we will see partly sunny skies overhead with a few more rays of sunshine towards the early afternoon. Again, there will be a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is an isolated threat of a severe storm or 2 across the far western portion of the area. Highs will be in the 70s with winds out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Friday: Friday we will see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies overhead. Again, there will be a chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds are out of the west between 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Saturday we will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Keep an eye on the sky for any outdoor weekend plans because of the chance of scattered showers. Temperatures Saturday climb into the mid-70s. Winds are out of the west between 5-15 MPH.

