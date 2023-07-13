Duluth FC dominates in playoffs to remain undefeated

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The number one in the country Duluth FC BlueGreens earned a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Twin Stars on Wednesday night in the NPSL Midwest Regional Semifinals.

Early in the first half, the Twin Stars took the night’s first lead, 1-0 but it wasn’t until soon after that Duluth had a few responses to that scoring two goals ahead of the half to take the lead 2-1.

Despite several penalties against the Twin Stars throughout the match, the BlueGreens silenced the noise, took advantage of it, and ran away with the win scoring five unanswered to survive and advance into the conference finals.

Duluth FC will host Med City FC on Saturday back at Public Schools Stadium at 7 pm.

