City by City: Tamarack, Washburn, Embarrass

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting to discuss Bayfield Street.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Tamarack, MN- On the first Saturday of August the city celebrates Hey Day. The event begins at 9 a.m. with a coffee and bake sale. The One Block Marathon is held at 10 a.m., followed by the parade at 11 a.m. Starting at noon are all-day games. There will also be music in the park, a beer garden, vendors and more. Hey Day will be celebrated on August 5 at Tamarack City Park.

Washburn, WI- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting to discuss Bayfield Street. Leaders say Wisconsin Highway 13 (Bayfield Street) is nearing the end of its life. WisDOT is proposing to reconstruct the road with concrete pavement, replace all the curbing, gutters, and sewers and upgrade all ramps to meet ADA standards. Work would be done from Washington Avenue to Superior Avenue in the city of Washburn. The meeting will be held Monday, July 17 from 5-7 p.m. at The Club. A presentation is expected to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Embarrass, MN- A new four-way stop is being installed on Monday, July 17. The new traffic change will be located at the intersection of State Highway 135 and County Highway 21. New signs and pavement markings will be installed to warn drivers of the change. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says changing this crossing to a four-way stop will improve safety. Drivers are asked to use caution on Monday while the change is being made.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

