City by City: Coleraine, Northome, Wakefield

A national basketball tournament will be making a stop in the U.P. later in July.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Coleraine, MN- The city is hosting a Picnic in the Park event this weekend. The fun will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Longyear Park in the historic downtown. There will be something for everyone including bouncy houses, bingo, bags, crafts and live music. There will even be a ski jump simulator to try. Attendees can also hang out with the Itasca County Sheriff’s K9 Team. Local restaurants will also be there with several food and beverage options. Picnic in the Park is on Saturday, July 15.

Northome, MN- The Koochiching County commissioners will be hosting a Meet the Candidates forum on Wednesday, July 19. The event will be held at the Northome City Hall at 6 p.m. A special election is needed after the District 5 commissioner died in February. Four candidates have filed for the position. They are Dale E. Erickson from Birchdale, Rich Mastin from Big Falls, Dale Promersberger from Big Falls and Erika Stoltzman from Margie. The primary election will be held on August 8. The two candidates with the most votes will move to the general election on November 7. A date for a forum following the primary election has not been set yet.

Wakefield, MI- A national basketball tournament will be making a stop in the U.P. later in July. Gus Macker 3on3 basketball tournaments are family-friendly events that raise money for communities as they go. The Wakefield event will benefit The City of Wakefield and the Great Start Collaborative Program. They hope to use the money raised to build a children’s museum. On Saturday, July 29 there will be local games and shoot-arounds and Sunday, July 30 will see several rounds of shooting contests. Teams have until July 17 to sign-up.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Chisholm, Cloquet, Red Cliff

