$7M is headed to youth work programs across Minnesota

MN Lt. Gov. talking with St. Paul Youth
MN Lt. Gov. talking with St. Paul Youth(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – This week, the Walz administration announced it awarded $7M in grant money to 47 youth organizations around the state.

Thursday, Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan visited a community center in St. Paul to highlight the investments alongside lawmakers and state leaders.

“We’re helping young people imagine themselves as doctors, entrepreneurs, professors, public servants, mayors, lieutenant governors, and they can make a plan to really get there,” said Flanagan.

According to the Walz administration, almost 39% of the funding is going to organizations serving greater Minnesota. An additional 2% is headed to organizations that serve both the metro and Greater Minnesota. Matt Varilek, Commissioner of DEED, says the money aims to improve workforce outcomes in underprivileged youth, whether that be in an urban or rural community.

“In a rural case, for example, maybe there’s a challenge of transportation and getting folks from point A to point B. Or maybe the employers are different, and the local needs of those employers are different,” said Varilek.

Lawmakers highlighted Right Track on Thursday, a group that helps set youth in the St. Paul area up with a wide variety of jobs, including in government, politics, and civil service. Varilek says the needs of each community are different, which is why they’ve tried their best to diversify investments.

“That’s why we work with Right Track, for example, which knows how to operate in its community. It’s a little different than in another community. And so I think there are lots of reasons to believe that these are very sound investments,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN Gov. Tim Walz (D) signs One Minnesota Budget on May 24
Walz Rebate Checks scheduled to go to Minnesotans this fall
Robert James Cope
Iron Range man charged with shooting his brother
St. Luke's and Aspirus Health
St. Luke’s planning to partner with Aspirus Health
Generic Water
Fisherman who did not return home recovered from Leech Lake
Natalie Warren
Local figure skater to compete in national competition

Latest News

The book details the true story of young Dee Brazell bringing her grandmother, Merieta...
The Local Exchange: World’s Best Donuts launches book to honor founder
St. Luke's and Aspirus Health
Nurse’s union first comment on proposed St. Luke’s merger
Thomas the Tank Engine
Volunteers needed for ‘Thomas and Friends’ visit to Two Harbors
Five UMD Bulldog current and former players invited to Team USA hockey camp