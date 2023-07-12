St. Luke’s planning to partner with Aspirus Health

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Leaders for St. Luke’s Duluth and Aspirus Health announced Wednesday a letter of intent to partner with each other.

The stated goal is to expand healthcare across the Northland.

The move would join the healthcare system serving residents of northeastern Minnesota, northern and central Wisconsin, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Leaders hope to complete the affiliation process in early 2024, following all due diligence, regulatory reviews, and necessary approvals.

Andy Napgezek, the Director of System Communications & Community Engagement, said the proposed affiliation is not a purchase.

He stated St. Luke’s is joining Aspirus Health as the newest member of the system. No layoffs are anticipated as a result of this affiliation.

“It is with people in mind that we make this bold move to grow in a way that maintains our exceptional quality and patient experience,” said Nicholas Van Deelen, MD, St. Luke’s Co-President/CEO and Chief Medical Officer.

With the combined organization, officials say they are able to achieve these goals with improved access to capital, strong and unified technology platforms, increased scale and efficiencies, and a health plan focused on maximizing value for patients and employers.

“We envision a future where access to excellent health care is easier and more seamless for patients,” said Matthew Heywood, Aspirus Health President and CEO.

“Evolving community needs require us to find new and innovative approaches to delivering care,” said Eric Lohn, St. Luke’s Co-President/CEO and Chief Financial Officer. “It will bring new ideas and build a best-in-class care network that people can count on for generations to come.”

St. Luke’s will remain a major care delivery hub for the region.

The combined organization will operate 19 hospitals and 130 outpatient locations, with nearly 14,000 team members, including 1,300 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians.

The system will operate headquarters in Wausau, Wisconsin, and maintain a corporate office in Duluth, Minnesota.

As the affiliation process continues, Aspirus Health and St. Luke’s patients, members, and communities will continue to receive care from their current teams.

“We are excited by this opportunity to grow and innovate with such a complementary health system, and we look forward to a bright future for the health of our region,” said Van Deelen.

