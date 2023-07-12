Scattered showers and storms through the weekend

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of some light scattered rain showers. After 9pm the threat of rain should subside. Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies and some patchy dense fog. Lows will be in the 50′s and 60′s.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see partly sunny skies and a 20% chance of some scattered light showers. Highs will be in the mid-70′s with west winds 5-10mph. Some thunderstorms in the early evening will be possible.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with west winds 5-10mph. There will be a 30% chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-70′s with west winds 5-10mph. There will be a 30% chance of scattered showers.

