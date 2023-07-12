“Same job, same pay”: Safe Haven worker’s march together in the midst of contract negotiations

By Cara Kopp
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Some employees at Duluth’s domestic violence shelter, Safe Haven, hit the streets and marched for better pay and benefits.

Outside of the Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center Tuesday, you could hear the chant, “same job, same pay,” from dozens of casual advocates during an informational picket.

“We need equal pay to our fellow advocates because we are doing the same work, and we need access to unpaid time off,” said Joenah Sisson, a casual advocate with Safe Haven. “A lot of us are in school right now and we still want to be able to do something we are passionate about.”

The causal advocates all hold the same passion for helping those in the community that are experiencing domestic violence. Casual workers say they don’t get the same hourly pay or benefits as part-time or full-time workers, as well as not receiving any paid or unpaid time off. These employees work 16 hours or less a week.

They say that all leads to burnout, and less incentive to stay. So, they came together in March, deciding to unionize under AFSCME Council 5.

Casual advocates say they hope their work, like taking crisis calls and planning crucial safety planning, is recognized at the negotiation table.

“It’s not just compensation, they’re asking for that same level of respect and admiration for the work that they provide,” said Ken Loeffler-Kemp, a field representative with AFSCME Council 5. “Their work is incredibly difficult, but it’s extremely rewarding. These are people that love their job.”

In a statement, Brittany Robb, the Executive Director at Safe Haven said:

We respect our relationship with the union and the privacy of our employees, and as such, we strive to maintain the confidentiality and the integrity of the negotiating process. We value our team and are proud of their work with the survivors we serve. With our mission always the guide, we anticipate a positive outcome of the current negotiations with our Casual staff.

Robb did confirm that all Safe Haven operations are being carried out as normal throughout the unionization process.

The next rounds of negotiations will be happening next week.

