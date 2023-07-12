Park Point 5-Miler Race to cause traffic changes Thursday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The annual Park Point 5-Miler Race will cause traffic changes Thursday.

The race, a Young Athletes Foundation event, and a program of Grandma’s Marathon will be Thursday and will start at 6:30 p.m. on Minnesota Avenue near Sky Harbor Airport.

Runners will run north on the road to a turnaround near 23rd Street, then return to the Park to finish near the Beach House.

Participants in the 2-mile walk will go with the runners.

Minnesota Avenue between 23rd Street and the parking lots near the end of Park Point will close to traffic from 6 p.m. until approximately 9 p.m.

Motorists wanting to enter Park Point will be stopped at 23rd Street.

Those already at the park will be held there for approximately 90 minutes, beginning at 6 p.m.

Motorists going to or leaving Park Point during these times should anticipate this delay and plan accordingly.

In addition, drivers should also be alert to runners in the roadway and officers directing traffic near 23rd Street and in the Park Point recreation area.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.