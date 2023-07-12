Fisherman who did not return home recovered from Leech Lake

Generic Water
Generic Water(WLUC)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER, MN. (Northern News Now) - The body of a fisherman has been recovered from a Cass County lake.

On Monday at approximately 5:49 p.m. the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a fisherman who did not return to his residence after fishing on Leech Lake.

Deputies began to search the lake by land, boat, and air.

Authorities say they were able to find the fisherman’s boat on the east shore of Sucker Bay around 8:18 p.m.

A search of the area was then conducted and the fisherman was not found.

The team stopped the search until 7 a.m. Tuesday due to the dark evening hours.

After almost 12 hours of searching, the body of the 71-year-old fisherman from Walker was located in the area of Sucker Bay.

According to authorities, an autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lakes Area Dive Team assisted in the search and recovery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN Gov. Tim Walz (D) signs One Minnesota Budget on May 24
Walz Rebate Checks scheduled to go to Minnesotans this fall
Car drives through Hibbing church
Woman drives through church window in Hibbing
Kenneth Scott Peterson
UPDATE: Missing Meadowlands man found safe
ST. PAUL, MN
MN Dept. of Revenue uncovers $352M error in recently adopted tax bill
Natalie Warren
Local figure skater to compete in national competition

Latest News

Credit: MGN
MN Lawmakers expect newly adopted non-compete ban to have big impact
Casual advocates at Safe Haven hold informational picket.
“Same job, same pay”: Safe Haven worker’s march together in the midst of contract negotiations
Duluth Huskies win first game of homestand versus Thunder Bay
National Premier Soccer League Playoffs outlook for Duluth BlueGreens