Duluth Police to host public events to build relationships with community

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department has several events planned to get to know the community.

Leaders say the DPD aims to build strong, positive relationships with those who live, work, and play in Duluth.

There will be four public events this summer where they will be able to do just that.

Bark in the Park: Wednesday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Wade Stadium (101 N 35th Ave W)

Duluth Police Foundation partnered with the Duluth Huskies for the fundraising Bark in The Park event throughout the baseball game.

National Night Out: Tuesday, August 1 from 5 – 9 p.m. at participating neighborhood block parties

Event introduces officers to community members and establishes relationships outside of 911 calls.

Operation K9: Thursday, August 10 from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin, Superior Football Field.

Event for the public to meet K9s from surrounding law enforcement agencies while enjoying family-friendly activities and K9 demonstrations.

Kids, Cops, and Cars: Thursday, August 17 from 1 – 4 p.m. at Bayfront

Event to showcase multiple law enforcement and first responder vehicles for the community to explore. It’s also an opportunity for the public to engage with officers and first responder agencies.

More information on the events can be found here.

