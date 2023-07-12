Duluth Huskies complete home sweep of Thunder Bay

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Huskies defeated the Thunder Bay Bordercats by a score of 13-6 on Tuesday night.

The Huskies started early with a 6-1 lead after the first inning.

Duluth completes the sweep over the Bordercats, now they head to Rochester to face the Honkers in a doubleheader.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN Gov. Tim Walz (D) signs One Minnesota Budget on May 24
Walz Rebate Checks scheduled to go to Minnesotans this fall
Kenneth Scott Peterson
UPDATE: Missing Meadowlands man found safe
Police lights
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized following Iron Range shooting
Car drives through Hibbing church
Woman drives through church window in Hibbing
The Northwoods League announces the passing of umpire Conor McKenzie in a tragic car accident...
Name released of Northwoods League umpire killed in Waushara Co. crash

Latest News

Duluth FC's Liam Pritchard
Duluth FC undefeated heading into Premier League playoffs
A Milwaukee Brewers' hat is seen on the dugout steps during a baseball game against the...
Brewers draft 15 pitchers in MLB Draft
Natalie Warren
Local figure skater to compete in national competition
Natalie Warren