Duluth Huskies complete home sweep of Thunder Bay
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Huskies defeated the Thunder Bay Bordercats by a score of 13-6 on Tuesday night.
The Huskies started early with a 6-1 lead after the first inning.
Duluth completes the sweep over the Bordercats, now they head to Rochester to face the Honkers in a doubleheader.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.