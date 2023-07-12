Duluth Huskies complete home sweep of Thunder Bay

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Huskies defeated the Thunder Bay Bordercats by a score of 13-6 on Tuesday night.

The Huskies started early with a 6-1 lead after the first inning.

Duluth completes the sweep over the Bordercats, now they head to Rochester to face the Honkers in a doubleheader.

