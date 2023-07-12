Dodging scattered showers and storms to round out the week

JULY 12 AM FORECAST
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today: For our Wednesday, we will see increasing clouds giving way to mostly cloudy skies but dry conditions in the morning. As we head towards this afternoon, we will introduce the opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms here and there through the afternoon. While we may see some thunderstorms, nothing severe is expected. Highs today will be cooler in the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s with southeast winds 5-10 MPH keeping us cooler right by the lake. Rain should subside after 10 pm, but a few spotty showers may stick around with overnight lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Thursday morning we will wake up with mostly cloudy skies overhead but will look at decreasing clouds through the morning into the afternoon. While the afternoon should feature more sunshine there will be a shot at a few isolated showers or thunderstorms here and there. Highs will be in the mid-70s with winds out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Friday will feature a mixture of sun and clouds and a chance of some spotty light showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds are out of the west between 5-15 MPH.

