Destructive Southern California landslide slows but more homes ordered evacuated as sewer breaks

Residents were given just 20 minutes to evacuate after cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (KCAL, KCBS, SEPIDEH RAZIPOUR, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — A landslide that has destroyed homes in a Southern California community appeared to have slowed but more residences were evacuated.

Five additional homes were ordered evacuated Tuesday because earth movement broke a sewer line, although those homes had not moved, the city of Rolling Hills Estates said in a statement.

The landslide began Saturday atop the Palos Verdes Peninsula on the south Los Angeles County coast. Firefighters discovered cracks in structures and the ground, and hastily evacuated residents from 12 homes that were red-tagged as unsafe.

Ten of those homes were then dramatically torn apart over several days as they slid down a slope into an adjacent canyon.

Mayor Britt Huff said measurements late Tuesday afternoon marked the first time earth movement had slowed to a point where “it may be maxed out.”

The City Council voted Tuesday night to declare a local emergency, a step that allows the city to request funds from the state Office of Emergency Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The cause of the slide has yet to be determined but authorities have noted the massive rainfall that hit California during winter as the state was battered by repeated atmospheric rivers.

Officials have said the homeowners association was in the process of hiring a geologist.

Rolling Hills Estates, with a population of 8,000, is one of several small cities on the peninsula where homes have expansive vistas of the Pacific and greater Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN Gov. Tim Walz (D) signs One Minnesota Budget on May 24
Walz Rebate Checks scheduled to go to Minnesotans this fall
Car drives through Hibbing church
Woman drives through church window in Hibbing
Kenneth Scott Peterson
UPDATE: Missing Meadowlands man found safe
Natalie Warren
Local figure skater to compete in national competition
ST. PAUL, MN
MN Dept. of Revenue uncovers $352M error in recently adopted tax bill

Latest News

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Capitol riot suspect arrested near Obama’s home will remain jail until trial, judge rules
The 2023 Gerber Baby is 10-month-old Madison "Maddie" Mendoza from Colorado.
Gerber crowns winner of 2023 Photo Search – meet 10-month-old Maddie Mendoza
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023....
3 tax prep firms shared ‘extraordinarily sensitive’ data about taxpayers with Meta, lawmakers say
Park-Point 5-miler
Park Point 5-Miler Race to cause traffic changes Thursday
Duluth Police Department community events for 2023
Duluth Police to host public events to build relationships with community