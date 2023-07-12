City by City: Chisholm, Cloquet, Red Cliff

Chisholm, MN- The citywide clean-up is underway through Friday, July 14. Everything from tires to fridges and microwaves to mattresses can be dropped off. There is a fee for larger items and electronics. Payments can be made in advance at city hall and a receipt must be presented to drop-off. The city garage will be open from 7 a.m. to 3:15 Wednesday and Friday. On Thursday drop-offs can be made from 7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Cloquet, MN- Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is hosting the 2023 Hot Summer Nights Concert Series beginning Thursday, July 13. The first performers will be the MN-based folk group, Lehto & Wright. The free events will continue for four weeks. Concerts are held rain or shine under the amphitheaters dome. Shows begin at 7 p.m. The Cloquet Community band will also have a free show on Monday, July 31.

Red Cliff- The Tribal Council General Election was held on July 4. Nicole Boyd has been elected as Chairperson. Joining her as new on the council will be Laura Gordon as Treasurer. Butch Bresette, David Curran and Bryan Bainbridge were elected Councilors At-Large. The swearing-in ceremony for this year’s council will be Saturday, July 15 at Legendary Waters at 10 a.m. All are invited to attend.

