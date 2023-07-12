American Legion and Bong Museum team up to give final honors to Silver Star recipient

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Dan Knight served on swift boats during the Vietnam War. He earned a Silver Star for rescuing Marines under fire. He also earned several Purple Hearts and the last one sent him home in a coma. Upon recovering, he went back to duty and served the Navy for decades to come. Knight passed away recently with no family left to arrange services. So, the Superior American Legion and the Richard Bong Center stepped in.

“Everyone deserves that final honor especially everyone who’s been in the service.” said Ryan Jost, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and current American Legion member.

Click above for the video version of the story

The Legion and the Bong put on a Flag of Remembrance and Missing Man ceremony for Knight last week. After retiring from the Navy, Dan served in the American Legion and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

“I was just glad today to come for the Missing Man ceremony for our friend Dan Knight who I served with a few times on the Coast Guard Auxiliary boat.” said retired Coast Guard Chief Tom Erickson who has served the USCG as an active duty Coastie, a Coast Guard civilian employee and as an Auxiliary member.

The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center says these tributes are an important part of their mission.

“The Bong’s mission is to bond veterans with community in honor of Richard Bong, America’s Ace of Aces.” said Katie Marturano of the Bong Center.

Part of the bond is created when providing end of life ceremonies for service people; an activity that happens all too often.

“We do about 80-85 funerals.” said Jost.

That’s almost two services a week every year.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.