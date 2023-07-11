Woman drives through church window in Hibbing

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman accidentally drove through a church window in Hibbing.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Abundant Life Church.

She drove through a basement window of the church.

Car drives through Hibbing church (Northern News Now)

Witnesses say they believe the woman meant to reverse but was in drive instead.

If the car didn’t stop, it may have fallen into the basement.

Northern News Now has reached out to the Hibbing Police Department for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.