Wisconsin State Patrol partnering with semi-truck drivers for enforcement, education initiative

By WEAU Staff and Bob Gallaher
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the past five years, Wis. has averaged about 7,000 crashes involving large trucks every year.

In 2022, 73 people died in those incidents. This week, the Wisconsin State Patrol is partnering with semi-truck drivers for a special enforcement and education initiative designed to reduce the number of crashes and injuries involving commercial motor vehicles.

Trooper in a Truck is part of Operation Safe Driver Week. The goal is to improve driving behaviors of passenger vehicle and CMV drivers.

“When traffic stops are initiated on vehicles where we’ve detected an inattentive driver, cell phone use, or texting violation, we are going to let our chase cars know the violation and the vehicle and that officer is going to educate that driver typically through education and not necessarily a citation but the violation that occurred,” Seargent Josh Maurer with Wisconsin State Patrol said.

The State Patrol will be conducting Trooper in a Truck details in five different regions around the state.

