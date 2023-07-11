Walz Rebate Checks scheduled to go to Minnesotans this fall

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Rebate checks will soon be on their way to about 2.5 million Minnesotans, with the Minnesota Department of Revenue taking the first steps in the refunding process.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz allocated nearly $1.2 billion on May 24 to be returned to taxpayers in the form of “Walz Checks” after a record-breaking budget surplus this legislative session.

“A major priority for Governor Walz and Lieutenant Flanagan is to get these rebate checks out to Minnesotans,” Paul Marquart, Minnesota Department of Revenue Commissioner, said.

The amount that will go back into your bank account depends on your gross income in 2021. If you made $75,000 or less as an individual, you can expect a $260 rebate check. Couples making $150,000 or less can expect $520 from the rebate.

Families can expect to receive more of a rebate depending on their number of dependents. “An additional $260 for each dependent up to a maximum of 3 dependents, so the maximum credit is $1300 for a family of five,” Marquart said.

To qualify for the checks, you must have been a Minnesota resident for part of or all of 2021 and not be claimed as a dependent.

If you live in Wisconsin, but work in Minnesota, you are also not eligible.

The Department of Revenue expects to begin sending out the checks or electronic direct deposits in your bank account this fall.

Senator Ann Rest says these checks come at a time when families need it most.

“I think and hope they’ll come in time for those who have school expenses for their family or even for themselves,” said Rest.

But if you have changes to your address or banking information since 2021, the Department of Revenue opened up an online portal Monday where you can change that information. The online form is open until July 28th.

The Department of Revenue says the rebate checks will not be taxed by the state, but they are unsure if the checks will be taxed federally.

