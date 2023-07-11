Two former Duluth Huskies’ All-Stars selected in MLB draft

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SEATTLE, WA. (Northern News Now) - Two former Duluth Huskies were selected in the 2023 Major League Baseball draft.

Former Huskies All-Star third basemen Mike Boeve was drafted in the second round by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The University of Nebraska Omaha product was selected 54th overall pick.

Boeve led the 2021 Huskies in hits and RBIs with 47, on their way to a 19-19 season.

The Boston Red Sox selected one of last year’s all-stars, Kristian Campbell.

Campbell, a Georgia Tech junior shortstop led the Huskies with a .365 batting average and 45 RBIs for the seventh-seeded Huskies, who made it to the Northwoods League world series, where they fell to the Kalamazoo Growlers.

