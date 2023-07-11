Two former Duluth Huskies’ All-Stars selected in MLB draft

SEATTLE, WA. (Northern News Now) - Two former Duluth Huskies were selected in the 2023 Major League Baseball draft.

Former Huskies All-Star third basemen Mike Boeve was drafted in the second round by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Congratulations to former Huskies All-Star Mike Boeve for being selected with the 54th pick in the 2023 MLB Draft! He’s staying in the Midwest with the @Brewers pic.twitter.com/eQtpEbl8hT — Duluth Huskies (@DuluthHuskies) July 10, 2023

The University of Nebraska Omaha product was selected 54th overall pick.

Boeve led the 2021 Huskies in hits and RBIs with 47, on their way to a 19-19 season.

The Boston Red Sox selected one of last year’s all-stars, Kristian Campbell.

Congratulations to former Huskies All-Star Kristian Campbell for being selected with the 132nd pick in the 2023 MLB Draft! He was selected by the @RedSox pic.twitter.com/FnTBOEnrpn — Duluth Huskies (@DuluthHuskies) July 10, 2023

Campbell, a Georgia Tech junior shortstop led the Huskies with a .365 batting average and 45 RBIs for the seventh-seeded Huskies, who made it to the Northwoods League world series, where they fell to the Kalamazoo Growlers.

