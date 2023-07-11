Traffic, DTA changes to start Wednesday for ‘Sidewalk Days’

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There will be many traffic changes for the upcoming Downtown Duluth’s “Sidewalk Days” event.

The event will run from July 12 through July 15.

Traffic Changes:

Superior Street from Lake Avenue to 5th Avenue West:

CLOSED: Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CLOSED: Thursday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No parking regulations begin at 7 a.m. each morning, and vehicles found in violation are subject to ticketing and towing.

Avenues in the area will remain open to traffic, except during the Classic Car Show.

2nd Avenue West, 3rd Avenue West, 4th Avenue West, 1st Avenue East, and 2nd Avenue East:

CLOSED to traffic at Superior Street: Wednesday starting at 3:30 p.m. in preparation for the Classic Car Show.

3rd Avenue East, Lake Avenue, 1st Avenue West, and 5th Avenue West will remain open to allow access to Michigan Street and 1st Street. All streets will re-open to traffic by 9 p.m.

100 block of West 1st Street between 1st Avenue West and 2nd Avenue West:

CLOSED: Friday, 6:30 p.m. to midnight for Ace’s street dance.

CLOSED: Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight for Dubh Linn’s Irish Pub street dance.

No parking signs will be posted in areas throughout downtown to help facilitate the events related to Sidewalk Days and to assist buses in getting around the street closures. Vehicles parked in violation will be subject to ticketing and towing. Festival attendees are encouraged to utilize area ramps for parking.

DTA Changes:

When Superior Street is closed:

Buses will continue providing service to the Duluth Transportation Center (DTC) on Michigan Street.

Buses heading to points further west will provide service along 1st Street between Lake Avenue and 5th Avenue West.

During Wednesday’s car show:

Westbound buses will provide service along 1st Street between 3rd Avenue East and 5th Avenue West.

Eastbound buses will provide service along 1st Street from 1st Avenue West to 3rd Avenue East.

Service along Superior Street between Lake Avenue and 5th Avenue West will resume each evening once Superior Street is reopened.

Service along Superior Street between Lake Avenue and 3rd Avenue East will continue, with the exception of Wednesday night’s car show.

Vehicles in the Classic Car Show:

Enter from the intersection of Lake Avenue and Superior Street or at 1st Avenue West.

Arrive between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

All car show cars must exit the area by 8:30 p.m.

