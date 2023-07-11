‘They looked sad’: Deputy rescues 3 puppies found abandoned on roadside

Deputy Jonathan Davis said anyone who was in his position "should show compassion." (SOURCE: FRESNO COUNTY SO)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) – A deputy in California rescued three puppies found alongside a road Sunday.

In a video posted on Facebook, Deputy Jonathan Davis, with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, said he was investigating a report of a copper wire theft when he found the puppies.

“They looked sad,” Davis said. “The first thing I thought of was my daughter because she’s in love with animals, and I seen [sic] them there. And my daughter would have a fit if she seen [sic] this.”

The sheriff’s office said the puppies were found on a road near Raisin City.

Three puppies were found on a roadside by a California deputy.
Three puppies were found on a roadside by a California deputy.(Fresno County Sheriff's Office)

Davis rounded the animals up and put them in his control vehicle before taking them to Fresno Humane Animal Services to be cared for.

“It’s not just helping humans, it’s helping every citizen of Fresno County, even the puppies are citizens to me,” Davis said.

Anyone who may be interested in adopting the dogs can call Fresno Humane Animal Services at 559-600-7387.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Scott Peterson
UPDATE: Missing Meadowlands man found safe
MN Gov. Tim Walz (D) signs One Minnesota Budget on May 24
Walz Rebate Checks scheduled to go to Minnesotans this fall
Police lights
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized following Iron Range shooting
The Northwoods League announces the passing of umpire Conor McKenzie in a tragic car accident...
Name released of Northwoods League umpire killed in Waushara Co. crash
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states

Latest News

A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to journalists during a joint press conference...
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership, a position that disappointed Zelenskyy
Money generic
Northland groups receive over $400K to provide job training to young people
Montpelier resident Ben Cheney and a companion survey rising floodwaters at the intersection of...
A surging river floods Vermont’s capital as crews rescue more than 100 people
Natalie Warren
Local figure skater to compete in national competition