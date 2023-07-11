Sunshine today, Dodging showers later this week

Today: For our Tuesday we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a few more clouds filling in through the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s for much of the Northland. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: We’ll start our Wednesday more clouds then a small disturbance in the jetstream could chance of scattered showers here and there especially through the afternoon and evening. Highs are a tad cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s, but winds out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH will keep us a tad cooler by Lake Superior.

Thursday: Thursday we will see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Again, there will be a chance of a stray shower or two. Highs will be in the mid-70s with westerly winds in place between 5-10 MPH.

