Sunshine today, Dodging showers later this week

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Today: For our Tuesday we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a few more clouds filling in through the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s for much of the Northland. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast
Wednesday: We’ll start our Wednesday more clouds then a small disturbance in the jetstream could chance of scattered showers here and there especially through the afternoon and evening. Highs are a tad cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s, but winds out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH will keep us a tad cooler by Lake Superior.

First Alert Forecast
Thursday: Thursday we will see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Again, there will be a chance of a stray shower or two. Highs will be in the mid-70s with westerly winds in place between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast
