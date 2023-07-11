Sal Vulcano of Impractical Jokers coming to DECC

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Another Impractical Joker is coming to Duluth.

Sal Vulcano will be at the DECC’s Symphony Hall on Thursday, November 16.

The Staten Island native is best known for creating and starring in the long-running hits “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.”

HE performed in sold-out arenas during “The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe” tour.

Vulcano can also be heard on the “Hey Babe!” and “Taste Buds” podcasts.

Tickets range in price from $43.75 to $63.75.

Local/venue presale will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 13.

You can purchase your tickets here.

