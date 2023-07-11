Rogge signs contract with overseas hockey league

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After the announcement that two women’s hockey leagues are merging, a lot is still up in the air.

This raised concerns for some of the former Bulldogs with contracts in the Premier Hockey Federation.

One of them, Naomi Rogge who took the decision into her own hands.

Rogge signed a two-year deal with the Metropolitan Riveters before the announcement was made, and now she has announced she will be making her debut in a new league.

Former Metropolitan Riveters signees Lauren Dabrowski (@laurdabrowski) and Naomi Rogge (@naomikrogge) have signed with @sdehockeydam in Sweden's SDHLhttps://t.co/Gj7Eppvu5W — The Hockey News - Women’s (@TheHockeyNewsW) July 10, 2023

The six-year Bulldog will be skating with the “SDE”, a Swedish hockey club in the Swedish Women’s Hockey League.

She will be joining former another former Bulldog, Michelle Lowenheilm, who was with UMD from 2014-17.

Rogge said she is looking forward to the pace of play in the SDHL, and the different styles of play in Europe

Her first preseason game with the club will be on August 17.

She joins recently signed Riveters teammate, Lauren Dabrowski as the first two to sign in a different league after the news of the merger.

