Philadelphia Flyers re-sign Noah Cates to a two-year deal

The former Bulldog received a two-year extension.
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHILIDELPHIA, PA. (Northern News Now) - A former Minnesota Duluth Bulldog has re-signed with the Philadelphia Flyers.

On Monday the Flyers reached an agreement with Noah Cates on a two-year, $5.25 million contract.

Last year, Cates signed a two-year entry-level contract after he was originally selected by the Flyers in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL draft.

In his rookie season, (2022-23) Cates skated in 82 games while scoring 38 points for the Flyers.

The forward was one of three Flyers and one of only four NHL rookies to play in all 82 games.

In those games, he tied for a team-best five game-winning goals, which led all rookies.

