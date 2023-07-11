Northland groups receive over $400K to provide job training to young people

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Several Northland groups are getting money to provide job training to young people.

Governor Tim Walz and the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced more than $7 million in grants have been awarded to 47 organizations to provide young people with workforce and training opportunities.

Walz says the “Youth at Work” grants to organizations providing services to economically disadvantaged or at-risk youth ages 14 to 24.

Officials say these programs will support youth of color, youth with disabilities, and economically disadvantaged youth by connecting them with good-paying jobs in high-growth industries.

Metro-focused organizations received 59% of available funds while Greater Minnesota received 39%.

The remaining 2% of available funds went to organizations serving both Metro and Greater Minnesota.

According to officials, the “Youth for Work” program is in high demand.

Last fiscal year, DEED received over $17.7 million in funding requests from 60 organizations.

Lawmakers recently doubled funding for the program in order to provide the necessary support.

The City of Duluth is getting more than $236,000.

Cloquet Public Schools and the Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training are each receiving $100,000.

Walz says the grants will help get young people trained for jobs that need to be filled right now.

