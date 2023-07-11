North Shore bus route begins service after hiatus

GILBERT, MN. (Northern News Now) - Arrowhead Transit is starting its bus engines back up along the North Shore for the first time in at least three years.

The transit company now has more staff to host travelers that need to make the journey from Grand Marais to Duluth, and back up again.

“During COVID, like everywhere else, we had our cutbacks and everything else,” Adam Roen, the Transportation Manager for Arrowhead Transit, said.

The route has been pretty popular in the past, needing about 10 to 12 drivers to make the trips that stop in Silver Bay and Two Harbors.

“I think that a lot of people thrive at being able to get to the Duluth area, whether it’s for groceries or medical appointments, go shopping at the mall, whatever it may be,” Roen said.

Roen said the company is normally quite busy throughout the year.

The service runs as far south as the Twin Cities, all the way up to the Canadian border.

“We can have easily 60 buses going at any one time, just here in Gilbert, we have told the 14 buses going out every morning,” he said.

Since having the route out of service, Roen said they’re just excited to see it return.

“We have made it our point to try to always be the connection to the community for people, whether it’s up and down the shore or inside our major communities that we work in,” he said.

If you would like to request a ride from Arrowhead Transit, you can call 1-800-862-0175.

The Grand Marais route is option 8.

Tickets one way are $10.50 from Grand Marais, and $3.00 from Two Harbors.

