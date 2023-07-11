New Bridge At Chester Bowl Connects Park and Generations

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The installation of a new bridge will help restore year-round access across Chester Creek in Duluth for generations to come.

Community members and partners celebrated the new bridge with a ribbon cutting Monday and more than 100 kids from its summer camps paraded across the bridge to mark the occasion.

The new bridge replaces an old temporary footbridge, that was put in place after a 2012 flood washed out the dam and pond at Chester Bowl. Park officials say the seasonal bridge often forced early closure at the park due to high water levels and also forced the winter recreation season to sometimes end early.

The construction and installation of the bridge was funded through several grants including a Duluth Community Development Public Facilities grant, an economic development grant from St. Louis County, and in-kind donations.

Chester Bowl Executive Director Dave Schaeffer says this bridge does more than just connect places around Chester Bowl, it also signifies access for all children to participate in summer and winter activities at the park.

“Part of everything that we do is to make sure that anyone can access our programs with our “Growing up Chester” campaign,” said Schaeffer, “fundraising for that, allows generations to come to have the same opportunities that current families and past generations have had.”

This year Chester Bowl awarded $42,000 in scholarships for families in the winter and $32,000 in scholarships in the summer.

