Local figure skater to compete in national competition

Natalie Warren
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A local figure skater is heading south to compete in a national competition.

Natalie Warren, from Superior, is a current member of the Duluth Figure Skating Club (DFSC).

She recently qualified to compete at the 2023 Excel National Festival in Austin, Texas.

The top 20 competitors from each level across the United States qualify for the competition.

Warren earned one of the top six spots in the region to qualify for the Novice Women Freeskate event.

Officials say the Excel Series provides an opportunity and motivation for skaters to showcase their strengths while continuing to develop their technical skills.

“The DFSC is so happy that Natalie is set to represent our club and community,” says club spokespeople in a statement. “We are extremely proud of her and her coaches for their time, efforts, and dedication to the sport of figure skating.”

The Excel Series training camp, festival, and national competition will be from July 13 to July 16 in Austin, Texas.

